Anshula Kapoor's Net Worth Will Surprise Fans Of The Kapoor Family

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actor Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of beloved actor Arjun Kapoor. While Anshula Kapoor is not a popular actor like the rest of her family just yet, she is still quite accomplished and even worked for Google. Here is a look at Anshula Kapoor's career and her estimated net worth.

Anshula Kapoor's net worth

Anshula Kapoor hasn't became an actor like her father or brother. However, according to her family, she was always the brightest child and did very well at school. She completed her graduation at Barnard College in New York and was awarded the Certificate of Merit for Academic Excellence for three consecutive years. Once she returned to India, she started working as a team builder for Habitat for Humanities in 2012.

In the same year, Anshula Kapoor started working with a home building project in Cluj, Romania. Later, she got an opportunity to work with one of the biggest tech companies in the world, Google. She served as an AdWords Representative for the company but left the job in just five months. in 2014, Anshula Kapoor returned to Mumbai and started working as a licensing and merchandising associate for Exceed Entertainment.

However, she once again left the job and finally decided to work with Hrithik Roshan in 2015. Anshula Kapoor became the Operations Manager for Hrithik Roshan's fitness brand, HRX. She worked at HRX for a whole year and left the job in 2016.

While she is not an actor, Anshula Kapoor still has an impressive net worth. Anshula Kapoor owns a BMW X3, which costs around ₹40 lakhs. She also has her own 3 BHK apartment in Juhu. According to various sources, Anshula Kapoor's total net worth is around ₹5 to ₹6 crores.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

