Anthony Mackie's 'The Falcon' And 'The Winter Soldier' Pictures Leaked; Take A Look Here

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one show that fans have been waiting for for a long time. The show will be streamed on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+. It will feature Falcon, who has now taken the mantel of Captain America after the end of Avengers: Endgame, and the Winter Soldier in the lead roles. The show will be released on the platform in 2020. The shooting of the show has started, and many photos from the set of the series have surfaced the internet. In the pictures, we can see many new details that were not seen before. Take a look here.

Leaked pictures from the sets of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

the falcon and the winter soldier looks so chaotic already i love it pic.twitter.com/u72ljAKrwP — scott lang’s pr manager (@sebhaal) December 23, 2019

📸 | Sebastian Stan on set of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”! pic.twitter.com/Gsa15ZIwH2 — Sebastian Stan Candids (@TheSebNews2) December 23, 2019

📸 | Anthony Mackie Sebastian Stan no set de The Falcon and The Winter Soldier [18.12] pic.twitter.com/tljVIuyIEU — Sam Wilson Brasil (@SamWilsonBR) December 18, 2019

In the pictures, we can take see Anthony Mackie’s falcon in a funky red suit that makes it seem like he is in Wakanda. We do not know what the scene is, but one thing is for sure: there is a lot of chaos going on in the scene which is been shot. We can see Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier with his new arm given to him by the king of Wakanda. His original fist is visible, which means it will be changed during the post-production of the movie. We can also see Daniel Brühl in the pictures respiring his role of Baron Zemo, who is speculated to be the bad guy of this upcoming series. We can also see Emily VanCamp in the pictures who will be respiring the role of Sharon Carter, the CIA agent.

