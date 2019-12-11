Avengers 4 Ending Misleading? The Falcon & The Winter Soldier To Answer This Question

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one show that fans have been waiting for for a long time. The show will be streamed on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+. It will feature Falcon, who has now taken the mantel of Captain America after the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Winter Soldier in the lead roles while Daniel Brühl will return as the villain named Zemo. The show will be released on the platform in 2020. The shooting of the show has stared at the Atlanta studio of the production house. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, in interaction at the Sao Paulo Comic-Con, teased a few pictures from the upcoming show. Feige also releveled crucial information of the show. Read here to know more.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier to focus on Falcon getting Captain America's Shield

During an interaction, Kevin Feige reportedly said that the series will be the story of Sam Wilson trying to claim the Captain America shield and superhero title. He also spoke about how the responsibility bestowed on Sam will be very big as people are looking up to him as he wields the shield. He said that Old Man Cap handed the shield to Sam Wilson, AKA The Falcon, but the question is what he did with it next.

The writer of the show, Derek Kolstad, also reportedly revealed some details about the show. He said that Steve chose Sam to be the next star-spangled Avenger. But the role will not come to him automatically. He then expressed that the Government will not accept Sam as the next Captain America and he will need to claim his stakes to become Captain America. Sam will need to go up against John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, who will be played by Wyatt Russell. U.S. Agent was initially introduced in the '80s as a supervillain, super-patriot and was represented as the opposite to Captain America's core message of good patriotism. The chances are that U.S. Agent is the government's pick as the next bearer of the shield and Sam has to be better than him to win the shield.

