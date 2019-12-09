Marvel Releases New Stills From WandaVision & The Falcon And The Winter Soldier; See Here

Now that Marvel has completed four phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they will be venturing into making TV series too. They will be streaming these series on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+. The series will be connected to the movies of phase 5 and series will also play a big role in storytelling. At comic con Brazil President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige released some new pictures from their upcoming shows Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. The shows are set to release in 2021. Take a look at the picture here

Marvel releases new photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In these pictures, we can see the lead actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. In the first picture, we can see the Winter Soldier in a new look with short, trimmed hair and wearing gloves to hide his metal arm. The Falcon is seen in a brown jacket looking at Stan as he looks at something with suspicion. In the second picture, we can see both the characters afloat on a ship talking to someone, while in this picture we can see The Winter Soldier’s metal arm, which he got from Black Panther in Avengers Infinity War. Daniel Brühl will also be seen reprising his role as Baron Zemo. Daniel Brühl took to his Instagram to teases fans with a photo from the set too.

Marvel releases new photos from Wandavision at Comic-Con Brazil

// Stuff from Brazil Comic Con. I must say, I'm really hyped for WandaVision pic.twitter.com/DeQJDRQFEU — Baron Helmut Zemo (@Classy_Villainy) December 7, 2019

It has been reported that WandaVision will be half classic sitcom and a half-full MCU spectacular superhero-drama. It will have Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the roles of Wanda and Vision respectively. In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles, we will also see the return of Thor: The Dark World’s Kat Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis, and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo. Marvel is going to make this series showcase the love Wanda and Vision have. Fans are excited to see the show as Marvel will reportedly be connecting it to Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

