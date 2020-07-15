Who Is Anu Menon? Here Is A Look At The Career Of 'Shakuntala Devi' Director

Anu Menon is the director of the upcoming Bollywood film Shakuntala Devi, which stars actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. The director is known for her work in critically acclaimed films like Waiting and London Paris New York. She is also a highly appreciated writer who has also won an international award for her work in the film, Waiting, in the year 2015.

Who is Anu Menon?

Anu Menon is the director of the much-anticipated woman-centric film, Shakuntala Devi, releasing on Amazon Prime. The film is a biography based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, a mathematical genius from India. The famous personality was also known by the name, “human computer”.

The film, also written by Anu Menon, has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people as they believe this is a story that needs attention. She has previously worked as a writer and director on films like Waiting, London Paris New York, and X: Past Is Present. She has also worked on the short film, Ravi Goes to School. Anu Menon has also directed the famous web series, Four More Shots Please, in collaboration with Nupur Asthana.

The director is reportedly also an engineer by profession and is a graduate from BITS Pilani. Anu Menon has also received the Washington Dc South Asian Film Festival award for Best Story, for her contribution to the film Waiting (2015).

Speaking about the film, Shakuntala Devi, Anu Menon had told a leading entertainment portal that the story of Shakuntala Devi would be an interesting one to tell the generation. She said the film talks about a woman who was in love with math and she always wanted to tell stories about women in math, science and technology.

She was of the stance that Shakuntala Devi film is also about a woman who lived ahead of her times. She spoke about feminism, homosexuality, and just leaving life on one’s own terms, way before all of the topics were included in mainstream discussions. Take a look at Shakuntala Devi trailer here-

Image courtesy: Anu Menon Instagram

