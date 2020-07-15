Vidya Balan Announces A Reward For Fans Who Solve A Shakuntala Devi-level Math Quiz

Recently, actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to quiz fans, as she shared a mathematical equation for fans and announced a surprise for those who found the answer to her question. As seen in the post shared, Vidya Balan can be seen posing in red, as she holds the question sheet in her hand, which asks the answer for [ (1000-89) x 80= A; (100+625/25) x 887= B; when A x B = C]. Take a look at the post:

With the picture shared, Vidya announced that the lucky winners will get to see the trailer of the film before the world. Vidya Balan wrote: "Solve for ‘c’ ... if you do, you will c the SURPRISE! Get a chance to see the trailer before the world. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin." Soon after the picture was posted, fans shared their answers of the equation. Take a look at how fans reacted to the quiz:

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her various looks from the film, minutes before the trailer release. As seen in the post shared, Vidya who plays the role of mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi in the film can be seen posing various avatars of the late genius. Take a look:

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician.

The actor also has Sherni in her kitty. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

(Answer for the quiz is 8080570000)

