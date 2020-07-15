Amit Sadh Asks Fans To Solve Math Problem Ahead Of 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer Release

Amit Sadh will soon be seen in Shakuntala Devi. The trailer of the movie is set to release today. Ahead of the trailer, Amit puzzled the audiences as he shared a math problem and urged his followers on Instagram to solve it. Read to know more.

Amit Sadh shares a math problem ahead of Shakuntala Devi trailer

Amit Sadh has been quite active on his Instagram handle. He recently shared a picture of himself, holding a math problem on a piece of paper. The problem is, 18220x4435x1000=? The actor is seen making a thinking expression as he wore a red cap and glasses. He captioned the post, “the solution is a 10 digit number. Solve for a SURPRISE!! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @PrimeVideoIN” [sic]. He also tagged his co-stars and the makers. Check out the post.

As soon as Amit Sadh shared the post, fans started writing the solution in the comment section. Several users commented that the answer as “8080570000”. Amit mentioned that there is a surprise coming up so a user commented, “8080570000>>>> whats suprise ?” Another user asked if the solution is the actor’s mobile number as it consists of 10 digits. Fans also noted the poster of Hollywood film Gangs of New York (2002) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz in the background. An Instagram user seemed to given up on the solution as he commented that he does not know the answer.

Shakuntala Devi Trailer

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi is set to release today, July 15, 2020. The movie stars Vidya Balan in the titular role. It is a biographical film directed by Anu Menon. The film is based on Shakuntala Devi, who is also known as the “human computer”. Along with Amit Sadh and Vidya Balan, it also features Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani with dialogues penned by Ishita Moitra. Shakuntala Devi will be missing its theatrical release due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020, joining the list of many projects that are going straight to digital platforms.

