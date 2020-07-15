Vidya Balan Reveals Her Different Avatars In And As 'Shakuntala Devi', See Pic

The OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video released the poster of the Vidya Balan's highly-anticipated biographical drama titled Shakuntala Devi. The poster showcases five avatars of Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi from the upcoming film. The Anu Menon directorial will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on July 31, 2020.

Check out Vidya's never-seen-before avatars as 'Shakuntala Devi'

After releasing the motion poster of Shakuntala Devi, earlier today, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the never-seen-before avatars of Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi from the much-awaited biographical drama. Showcasing the countless achievements of the legendary mathematician, Balan is all set to make the audiences' heads spin with complex math calculations. In the poster shared by the makers, they walked fans through the evolution of the writer-mathematician from a young girl from Banglore to earning a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. Unveiling the poster on Instagram, Balan revealed the trailer release time of the film, but in a rather mathematical way. The caption of her IG read:

"Only 12 x 3 x 10 minutes to go for the trailer! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin"

Check out the post below:

Popularly known as 'The Human-Computer', Shakuntala Devi was admired by many across the world for being a woman who lived life on her own terms. In her biographical film, Balan will be seen sporting the many avatars of the mathematical legend across eras. From being a young girl who left her hometown to be celebrated in the United Kingdom for her computational prowess to becoming the stylish genius and embarking on a profound journey to motherhood, the film will walk the viewers through struggles and achievements of the math wizard.

The biographical drama is directed by the Four More Shots Please S1 director Anu Menon, while it is co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra's banner Abundantia Entertainment. Alongside the Kahaani actor, the film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Earlier this morning, i.e. July 15, Amazon Prime Video finally dropped the trailer of the film on YouTube.

Watch the trailer of 'Shakuntala Devi' below:

