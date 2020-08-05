Anu Menon On Shakuntala Devi's Success: 'Thrilled And Overwhelmed With The Love'

The Shakuntala Devi biopic has been garnering immense love and praise from the audience. The film starring versatile actress Vidya Balan in the titular role has been a visual treat for all her fans. The way Vidya portrayed the character of the math wizard has been showering her with love from all across. Recently, in a statement, the film’s director Anu Menon spoke about the kind of reactions she is has been receiving from the people.

Anu Menon expresses happiness over response received by Shakuntala Devi film

Talking about the journey and appreciation, director Anu Menon shares, “I am thrilled and overwhelmed with the love that Shakuntala Devi is receiving from consumers every day. What makes this appreciation even more special – is that we made a ‘mainstream’ film on Maths, motherhood, and a gloriously flawed but unapologetic female protagonist, all subjects that aren’t often addressed in commercial Indian films. We have had families that have watched the movie together - loved it, had discussions after, and gone to find out more about the one only Human-Computer!”

The film follows the real-life story of Shakuntala Devi who was the genius mathematician and the world-class educator who astounded the world with her exemplary arithmetic abilities to solve complex math problems quickly. The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in prominent roles.

Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi is formidable and the driving force of the film. While the world has known little of Shakuntala Devi apart from her public persona, Vidya's portrayal makes one believe that the Mathematician was strong, bold, and fearless. Although Shakuntala Devi and Vidya Balan are women of two different eras, however, their real-life perspective and thought-process seem to be the same. The film also traces the journey of Shakuntala Devi who jets off to London where she proves her computational expertise and gets her name registered in the book of Guinness World Records. There comes a crunch when Shakuntala grapples to balance her personal and professional life after she gives birth to a daughter.

