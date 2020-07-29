Anu Menon: Vidya Balan Liked That Shakuntala Devi Was 'humanised' In The Film

Shakuntala Devi, featuring Vidya Balan in the titular role along with Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview with a media portal, the director of Shakuntala Devi, Anu Menon spoke about the film, the cast, and the titular character. The filmmaker explained how she 'humanised' Shakuntala Devi. Read on to know more details:

Anu Menon on where Shakuntala Devi stands

In the interview, Anu Menon, the director, was asked where Shakuntala Devi stands as there are biopics that are criticised for various reasons including being 'patriotic' and 'jingoistic'. To which, Anu Menon replied that the makers did not ponder on being patriotic while telling the story of Shakuntala Devi. She praised Shakuntala Devi for being a mathematician who could have been an actor in Bollywood. She mentioned in the interview that Vidya Balan liked that the makers did not put Shakuntala Devi 'on a pedestal' and that she was 'humanised'.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Adorable Photos With Katrina Kaif You Should Not Miss

Anu Menon shared her perspective on Shakuntala Devi's personality and described her to have a colourful personality. She said Devi was a 'global citizen' who has travelled the world. Menon said that Devi made them proud because of her popularity. Talking about the times Devi was in the media, Menon shared that Shakuntala Devi was on the television back during the 1950s when her stories impressed people.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable On-set Pictures With Wife Jaya Bachchan; See Here

Anu Menon explained what the storyline of the movie is about. She said the storyline of Shakuntala Devi focuses on her struggles, her life, the challenges she faced, and the ups and downs of her life. Hence, she says that the upcoming Vidya Balan starrer is not jingoistic and that they have 'not put her on a pedestal'. Reflecting on the same, Anu Menon said that they have 'humanised' her. Check out the official trailer of the upcoming film:

ALSO READ | Ekta Kapoor's Movies Directed By Popular Film Director Milan Luthria

Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon, features Vidya Balan playing the titular role of Shakuntala Devi. On the other hand, Jisshu Sengupta plays the role of Paritosh Banerji and Amit Sadh plays the role of Ajay. The film will release on July 31, 2020.

ALSO READ | Did You Know Dulquer Salman Holds A Degree In Business Administration?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.