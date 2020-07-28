Anubhav Sinha Gives A Shout Out To Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him A 'rockstar'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, is currently in the hospital with son Abhishek Bachchan after being tested positive for COVID-19. Seeing the superstar battling with the deadly disease with utmost courage, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha gave a huge shout out to the Pink actor. Anubhav shared a post on Twitter where he praised the actor and called him a “Rockstar.”

Anubhav Sinha's beautiful words for Amitabh Bachchan

The Mulk filmmaker wrote that even though Amitabh Bachchan is aware of the fact that his on-screen persona has been leaving fans fascinated for 50 years, yet the director wrote that he felt like calling him “a Rockstar.” Apart from this, Anubhav also sent his immense respect and speedy recovery wishes on the micro-blogging site.

Mr Bachchan, you’ve known this for 50 years but still felt like saying this.

You are a ROCKSTAR!!!

Sending you immense respect. @SrBachchan — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 27, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shed tears of joy on news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan recovering from COVID-19. As the mother-daughter duo returned home hale and hearty on Monday, Big B wrote that he could not hold back his tears. The megastar conveyed his gratitude to the Almighty for the health of his ‘bahurani’ and ‘choti bitiya.’ Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a snap of Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote that the news of their discharge from the hospital had made him emotional.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted that the duo had tested negative for coronavirus and had been discharged. He conveyed his gratitude to the fans for their prayers and wishes and that he’d be ‘indebted forever’. AB Jr added that he and his father continue to be under treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the director has collaborated with filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta, and Subhash Kapoor to back an anthology based on stories around the coronavirus pandemic. To be produced under his banner, Benaras Mediaworks, the Thappad director said he thought of documenting the crisis after Sudhir's driver contracted COVID-19 and was unable to get a bed at the hospital. Subsequently, Anubhav said the loss of a close friend and actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, and the challenges of attending his last rites hit him harder.

