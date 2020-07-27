Amitabh Bachchan 'can't stop his tears' as Aishwarya & Aaradhya return home healthy

Amitabh Bachchan shed tears of joy on news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan recovering from COVID-19. As the mother-daughter duo returned home hale and hearty on Monday, Big B wrote that he could not hold back his tears. The megastar conveyed his gratitude to the Almighty for the health of his ‘bahurani’ and ‘choti bitiya.’

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes For Everyone's Well-being On 'Shravan Somvar'; See Post

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa No Longer A Containment Zone As BMC Removes Notice

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a snap of Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote that the news of their discharge from the hospital had made him emotional.

Here’s the post

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted that the duo had tested negative for coronavirus and had been discharged. He conveyed his gratitude to the fans for their prayers and wishes and that he’d be ‘indebted forever’. AB Jr added that he and his father continue to be under treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Here’s the tweet

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were earlier under home quarantine after they, along with Big B and Abhishek, had tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted to the hospital only on July 17, six days after the latter duo were admitted on July 11.

Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated about his health through his social media handle and blogs. He had expressed his worry about the treatment meted out to COVID-19 recoverd patients as well as admitting that he was feeling lonely in the isolation ward, as his father’s poems kept him occupied. Meanwhile, the ‘containzent zone’ board outside the Bachchan residence was removed on Sunday.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Connects 'enemies' & 'success', Posts Cryptic Message Amid Bollywood Wars

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Quotes Roger Crawford From Hospital, Says 'challenges Are Inevitable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.