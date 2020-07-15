Not Qualified Enough To Talk About Abhinav Kashyap's Post On Salman Khan: Anubhav Sinha

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently opened up about Abhinav Kashyap, who called out Salman Khan and family for 'sabotaging his career' in a social media post. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the director shared his opinion regarding the same. Check out what Anubhav Sinha said during the interview. Read on:

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha opened up about Abhinav Kashyap as he called out Bollywood actor Salman Khan and family for 'sabotaging his career'. The latter shared a social media post and penned his experience about the same. So, director Anubhav Sinha shared his thoughts on the matter and stated that it was Abhinav Kashyap’s personal experience. The filmmaker added that he was not privy to the situation and needed to know both sides of the story.

Anubhav Sinha also said that if what filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap said was right, then it would 'not take a rocket scientist to say that whatever happened to him was wrong'. The filmmaker called it a ‘very personal experience’. Moreover, Anubhav Sinha revealed that he did not find himself 'qualified enough' to comment on it. The filmmaker added that he did not have first-hand information on that matter.

The director also discussed nepotism in Bollywood. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he assumed that people must have 'discovered' this word recently. However, Anubhav Sinha added a counterpoint and asked about the children of celebrities who did not do well in the industry.

Anubhav Sinha shared his experience and recalled how he came to Mumbai and had only one number. Comparing himself with Siddharth Anand, he said that the director went to school with Hrithik Roshan. The filmmaker added that no one could not change the fact that Anand belonged to Mumbai. Similarly, he gave an example of Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan. He recalled when the latter went to mark his Bollywood debut the audience expected him to release a blockbuster flick like Zanjeer. Anubhav Sinha talked about the disadvantage that Abhishek Bachchan had as fans has their expectations from Amitabh Bachchan’s son. Anubhav Sinha explains that it becomes a problem when someone starts doing 'unfair' things against those who do not have a footing. Additionally, he said that as an outsider or insider when that 'unfairness is institutionalised, it becomes wrong'.

