Anubhav Sinha Raises 'privilege Club' Dialogue After Sushant Singh Rajput's Tragic Death

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was laid to rest on June 15, died by suicide on June 14. The actor's tragic death has triggered conversations revolving around 'nepotism', 'mental health', and how 'Bollywood's privilege club' is basically the dark hole amid all the glamour.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter handle to slam the 'privileged' in the film industry. Without naming anyone, Sinha wrote, "The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further." While Sinha received backlash on this tweet for not naming & shaming, he later in a series of tweets explained how he felt about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, even though he didn't know him personally.

Sinha wrote, "Didn’t know him at all. Never met him I think. But was tossing and turning all night. I’ve seen Patna and I’ve seen Bandra. It’s a long journey in 34 years. Can’t fathom what hurt him so hard. Sleep well boy!!!." Thappad director later went on to discuss the 'nepotism' debate and wrote, "Who decides what a 'fair advantage' is? Were all mythological dynasties across all religions nepotistic???" [sic]

Privileges can be inherited or earned. The ‘Insider Outsider’ theory ends there. The ‘Kind and Mean’ theory begins. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 16, 2020

Even the 'Insider-Outsider' theory is grossly misplaced. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 15, 2020

Reacting to Sinha's tweets, director Hansal Mehta echoed, "The co-opted are also insiders. Those who dont belong, don't adhere are the outsiders. Being abandoned after being co-opted often leads to despair. Both parties have rotten apples. Like those with and without privilege." [sic]

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. A number of angles into his death are being probed. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on Monday evening. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

