Raveena Tandon Exposes Bollywood; Mean Girl Gangs, Blocking By Actors & Their Girlfriends

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has jolted the entire nation and focused everyone's attention on the pressures of being an outsider in the film industry. Sharing some of her personal experiences through a series of tweets on her Twitter account, veteran actor Raveena Tandon declared that 'camps do exist' and spoke about the hardships that she has had to face in the initial days of her career despite being 'born in the industry'. The Mohra actor also spoke about the dirty politics that were played and still continue in Bollywood by the 'mean girls' gang of the industry.

Have a look:

“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste . https://t.co/uR9usJitdb — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

She further added that the pressures of keeping up with the unfair game are something that both, insider and outsider, of the film industry, have to face. However, she emphasized the need to fight back by citing her own experiences and shared that 'the more they tried to bury me, the harder I fought back'.

It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose. https://t.co/NMIkUgkLbW — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

She concluded the series of tweets on a note of positivity. She wrote,"I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high. Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. A number of angles into his death are being probed. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on Monday evening. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

