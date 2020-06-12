Raveena Tandon Recalls Her First Encounter With Salman Khan Before Bagging Debut Film

Recently, during an interaction with Kiran Joneja’s online chat show, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recalled her first encounter with Salman Khan during her college days. Raveena Tandon also mentioned that Salman Khan was looking for 'a new girl' for a film at that time. Raveena Tandon mentioned how she bagged her debut film Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan.

Raveena Tandon's first meet with Salman Khan

Interestingly, giving an insight into her acting debut project, Raveena Tandon said that both her and Salman Khan's common friend Bunty called her once to meet. Raveena Tandon further stated that when she went out to meet him, she saw Salman Khan was sitting in the car with Bunty. She revealed that Bunty asked Salman Khan to look at Raveena for Patthar Ke Phool. She continued and said that her friends were more excited than her after learning that she is doing a film with Salman Khan. She concluded saying that her friends urged her to do this film.

Talking about Patthar Ke Phool, the 1991 release was a commercial hit. The Anant Balani directorial was produced by G. P. Sippy. The supporting cast of the film included Kiran Kumar and Reema Lagoo. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon also bagged several awards for the performance in her debut film.

In addition, Raveena Tandon also recalled her modelling days. In the same interview, she mentioned that during her college she was working with Prahlad Kakkar as an intern. The actor stated that when she was interning with Prahlad Kakkar people used to ask her why she was not acting in front of the cameras. She also revealed that she was a free stand-in model for Genesis, the company as she was often called for shoots whenever any model would not turn up.

Well, the 45-year-old actor has never left any opportunity to share an interesting story of her friendship with Salman Khan. A couple of months back, while talking to a news portal, she talked about the episode of Nach Baliye 9, in which Salman appeared. She said that when the episode was on air, she realised that the makers had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. She concluded saying that the duo was talking non-stop on the set.

