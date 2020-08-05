Anubhav Sinha Replies To A Tweet Asking The Filmmaker Not To "Disrespect Mumbai"

Anubhav Sinha got in a Twitter feud with a user who accused him of disrespecting Mumbai. The filmmaker, in an earlier tweet, used the word Bombay to address the city, which is the former name of Mumbai. Check out their tweets and read to know more.

Anubhav Sinha replies to a tweet calling him disrespectful to Mumbai

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha has been quite active on his Twitter handle, where he frequently discusses various topics. In a recent tweet, a man accused the filmmaker of disrespecting Mumbai. The user tweeted, “Mumbai. Don’t disrespect the city.” (sic). Soon after his tweet, the Thappad director reacted to it as he tweeted, “Sir that is a long discussion. Won’t happen over twitter. Just to finish the matter, I love Mumbai and Maharashtra almost as much as you do. Trust me.” (sic). The matter seemingly got silent as the user again tweeted and praised the work of Anubhav Sinha. The tweet read, “Sir, I hope you’ll invite me wherever you discuss and just to finish the matter I love #thappad and all your other works. Thank you” (sic). Check out the tweets below.

Sir that is a long discussion. Won’t happen over twitter. Just to finish the matter, I love Mumbai and Maharashtra almost as much as you do. Trust me. https://t.co/WPSNq2uYwR — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) August 4, 2020

Sir, I hope you'll invite me wherever you discuss and just to finish the matter I love #thappad and all your other works. Thank you 😊🙏🏻 — Trunal Varankar (@trunalvarankar) August 4, 2020

Earlier, Anubhav Sinha added “Not Bollywood” to his Twitter handle and many speculated that the filmmaker will stop working in the industry. The director who was applauded for his work in Mulk, Thappad and Article 15, was assumed to be resigning from the industry. However, Anubhav put rumours to rest as he clarified that he will be making films. He mentioned that he will not work as a part of Bollywood, but will continue his job in Hindi films. The 55-year-old filmmaker tweeted, “Of course I will only make movies. In fact more. But I am dramatically changing my own logistics that will be as sh**less as possible. Will tell you more in times to come." (sic).

Recently, Anubhav Sinha announced his next project. He will be collaborating with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Subhash Kapoor and Ketan Mehta. It is said to be an anthology movie based on the stories around the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will be bankrolled under Benaras Mediaworks banner.

