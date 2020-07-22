Anubhav Sinha Dropped A 'meaty' Comment On Riteish And Genelia's New Initiative; Read Here

Director Anubhav Sinha recently had a witty comment about Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s new joint venture that produces vegan meat. Anubhav Sinha decided to put forth his demand regarding the approval of meat, specifically mutton. His followers can be seen hailing the two celebrities for the hilarious exchange of words they had on Twitter. Read on:

Anubhav Sinha’s demand to Riteish Deshmukh

Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter in order to speak with actor Riteish Deshmukh about a demand that he has in mind. He replied to a tweet shared by Riteish Deshmukh where he could be seen thanking people for their support towards his new business venture.

The director spoke about Riteish and Genelia’s new initiative regarding plant-based meat and was of the opinion that he will be the one to approve plant-based mutton while Riteish Deshmukh can take care of other meat products including chicken. The tweet also indicates the love Anubhav Sinha has for mutton and mutton products. Have a look at the comment on Anubhav Sinha’s Twitter here.

Mutton ka approval hum karenge. Chicken wagairah Tum dekh Lena. https://t.co/stbNJMOJjY — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh also decided to accept the demand made by the much-loved director. He stated that plant-based mutton is extremely tasty, reassuring that the people will like it. Have a look at the reply from Riteish Deshmukh’s Twitter account here.

One of the many celebrities to support the cause is actor Kichcha Sudeepa. The actor sent out his best wishes to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza through social media. Riteish Deshmukh was extremely thankful for the best wishes and also spoke about the support that he has received from Kichcha Sudeepa over the years. He wrote that the south Indian actor is supportive of everything that he does without asking any questions. Have a look at the conversation here.

Thank you my dearest brother @KicchaSudeep you have always been there -supporting in everything we do.. without even asking. Love you man — means a lot to us and the entire @ImagineMeats team. https://t.co/GBrLoaCIDa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 21, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have lately been busy with the promotion of their joint venture called Imagine Meats. The couple look forward to providing plant-based meat to the people who wish to cut out non-vegetarian food. Their venture is being supported and appreciated by a number of people as meat consumption is a heated topic of debate across the world.

