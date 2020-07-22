Anubhav Sinha Clears Air About 'resigning' From B'wood; Says 'Of Course, I'll Make Films'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took Twitterati by shock after he announced that he is 'resigning' from Bollywood. Sinha even went on to add 'Not Bollywood' in the bio on his official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, netizens were wondering if the filmmaker would stop making films henceforth.

Lauded for his films like Mulk, Thappad, and Article 15, the filmmaker set the record straight that he will work for the Hindi film industry and not for Bollywood and cleared the air by tweeting, "Of course, I will make films".

Anubhav Sinha says 'Bollywood was, Hindi film will'

Tempers of several filmmakers of the Hindi film industry are flaring lately on social media, and in the outburst of emotional rage, Anubhav Sinha has resigned from Bollywood. After announcing his resignation from Bollywood yesterday, earlier today, the filmmaker announced that he will continue working for the Hindi film industry as he tweeted writing, "Bollywood was", "Hindi films will". Have a look:

Bollywood was. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Hindi Films will. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Later, Twitterati started questioning the Thappad director if he is contemplating on bidding adieu to filmmaking. Fortunately, for all the Anubhav Sinha fans, he has not quit filmmaking, revealed the 55-year-old himself on Twitter.

He wrote, "Of course I will only make movies. In fact more. But I am dramatically changing my own logistics that will be as sh**less as possible. Will tell you more in times to come."

Check out his tweet below:

Meanwhile, after Sinha's tweet started making rounds on Twitter, yet another Bollywood filmmaker, Sudhir Mishra also expressed his affirmation about Sinha's decision and wrote he came to be a part of 'cinema'.

The Chameli director tweeted writing, "What's Bollywood? I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That's where I'll always be".

In his next tweet, he also tagged a bunch of other filmmakers and wrote, "Bollywood chodo. Let's go towards Indian Cinema, Indian Storytelling!". Joining the bandwagon is the Simran director Hansal Mehta who tweeted writing, "Chodh Dia...It never existed in the first place". Check out their tweets below:

What's Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I'll always be. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 21, 2020

à¤›à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾... It never existed in the first place. — Hansal Mehta #FancyLiberal/#UrbanNaxal/#Liberandu (@mehtahansal) July 21, 2020

