Anubhav Sinha's Mask Gives Out Interesting Message Amidst Nepotism Debate

Director Anubhav Sinha was recently spotted and fans couldn’t help but notice the little message on his mask. The message printed on the mask was about not curbing the voices of the people. His fans can be seen lauding him for his short yet strong message and his effective way of putting it forth.

Anubhav Sinha’s note

Director Anubhav Sinha recently stepped out of his house with a face mask which had a strong message for the people. In the pictures doing the rounds on social media, the director can be seen approaching his car while also following the guidelines laid down by the government. In the picture posted by the paparazzi, Anubhav Sinha can be seen wearing a mint green colour shirt with a pair of blue jeans. His spectacles can also be seen hanging in his pocket while he has tied his hair into a ponytail.

Anubhav Sinha can also be seen wearing a face mask as a protection from the COVID 19 virus. The mask also has a small message printed on the left side. The message says, “Curb the virus, not my voice”. A few people have been assuming that the message is about the ongoing nepotism debate. Have a look at Anubhav Sinha’s pictures here.

Critically acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha has been quite vocal about his take on the current affairs including the nepotism debate. He had also recently announced on Twitter that he has decided to “resign from Bollywood”. He later explained through another tweet that he will make films but will not be associated with Bollywood groups. Have a look at the tweet put up by the director here.

Hindi Films will. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Bollywood was. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

On the work front, Anubhav Sinha had revealed that he is done working on the first draft of a fresh script all by himself. He tweeted the piece of information while also mentioning that he is good at multitasking and has hence managed to work while staying active on social media. Have a look at the message put up on Anubhav Sinha’s Twitter here.

To those who say I am not earning my lunch and I just keep tweeting, I have finished the first draft of a brand new script all by myself. So I work too. Just that I can multi task. Okay??? — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Image Courtesy: Anubhav Sinha and Yogen Shah Instagram

