Anubhav Sinha Reveals He Has Finished Working On A New Script All By Himself

Director Anubhav Sinha recently took to Twitter to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He indicated that he has finished working on the first draft of a new film while being settled at home, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The director had previously tweeted about “resigning from Bollywood”, which took his audience by shock.

Anubhav Sinha’s tweet

Anubhav Sinha has lately been keeping the audience updated and engaged through various tweets on social media. The director recently put up a note for everyone who has been saying that he is always active on social networking sites. Anubhav Sinha wrote the tweet to the ones who say he is not 'earning his lunch' as he is busy tweeting most of the time. He revealed that he has actually finished working on the first draft of a brand new script all by himself. The director added that he is good at multitasking and hence has been doing both activities together. Have a look at the tweet from Anuibhav Sinha’s Twitter here.

To those who say I am not earning my lunch and I just keep tweeting, I have finished the first draft of a brand new script all by myself. So I work too. Just that I can multi task. Okay??? — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Director Anubhav Sinha had previously announced that he is 'resigning from Bollywood', owing to the current situation. He wrote the word “enough” in uppercase, indicating that the controversies surrounding people in Bollywood are escalating with no signs of a conclusion. His fans were deciphering the tweet and trying to figure out what resigning from Bollywood could possibly mean. Most followers were of the opinion that the director is trying to say that he will not a part of any group or camp of Bollywood. Following the tweet, the director also added the words “not Bollywood” to his official Twitter handle. Have a look at the tweet shared by Anubhav Sinha here.

ENOUGH!!!

I hereby resign from Bollywood.

Whatever the fuck that means. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Anubhav Sinha has directed various critically acclaimed films like Article 15, Thappad, and Mulk. His work has been highly appreciated by critics for exploring various issues of society. Sinha has also directed a few action movies like Dus, Cash, and Ra.One, before switching to scripts that carry a serious tone.

