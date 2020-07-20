Anubhav Sinha Re-interprets R Balki After 'Find Actors Better Than Ranbir-Alia' Dare Row

Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the ‘best actors’ of the film industry? R Balki faced the ire of netizens and even celebrities after he said ‘find me an actor better and then we will argue’, as he slammed the nepotism debate. Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani, Maanvi Gagroo were among those reacted with disapproval, as they poked fun or named actors they felt were among the best in the industry.

READ: Shekhar Kapur Disagrees With Balki's 'Ranbir-Alia Best Actors' Comment, Cites 'Kai Po Che'

Anubhav Sinha, however, came out in Balki’s support and stated that the latter perhaps did not mean the statement in the way it came out. The former stated that Ranbir and Alia weren’t the best actors of the industry now.

The Mulk filmmaker wrote that there was no yardstick to compare ‘two good actors’. He stated that Balki perhaps meant that they were ‘truly deserving stars’ despite their ‘illustrious pedigree’, and he too agreed with Balki’s point.

Here’s the post

I don't think Balki meant Ranbir and Alia are the best actors right now. They aren't. There is no yardstick to compare two good actors. I think what he meant was that they are both truly deserving stars despite their illustrious pedigree. And I agree with that. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 18, 2020

Balki in a recent interview that stated that the nepotism debate was ‘foolish’, highlighting how businesspersons hand over their business to their children. He added that debate was ‘unfair’ on ‘some of the finest actors’ like Ranbir and Alia. Netizens were unhappy with the statement and named the actors who they felt were better than the duo.

READ: Anubhav Sinha Loses His Cool At Nepotism Controversy, Milap Zaveri Blasts 'Nepometer'

Sinha has been among the names to hit out at the nepotism debate that has been sparked again in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As Kangana Ranaut and other stars slammed the unfavourable practices in the industry, the director felt it was being used by people to ‘cover up’ hard facts.

He also highlighted the family of Tanuja, how her mother, sister and grandmother and even daughters Kajol and Tanishaa had acted, but that was not nepotism.

In the 30s There was an actress called Rattan Bai. She had a daughter called Shobhana Samarth who would also act. Shobhana had two daughters that acted, Nutan and Tanuja. Tanuja's daughters are Kajol and Tanishtha. Is that Nepotism???? N.O.



Kuchh bhi mat bolo saare... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana and Taapsee Pannu are currently involved in a war of words over nepotism and other allegations. As the former called the latter a ‘B grade actress’ on Republic TV's interview, while also calling her a ‘product of nepotism’, Taapsee stated that she did not want to ‘take advantage’ of someone’s death for ‘personal vendetta.’

READ: Pooja Bhatt Takes A Dig At 'idle Outsiders' Amid Nepotism Controversy, Says 'I'm Bemused'

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother-in-law Vishal Kirti Launches 'Nepometer' To Rate Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.