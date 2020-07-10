Anubhav Sinha Talks On Bollywood Privilege Club; Says 'They're Different From Movie Mafia'

Anubhav Sinha, who is known for critically acclaimed movies like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, left everyone shocked when he hinted towards the existence of a certain 'Bollywood Privilege Club' in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The director had left a cryptic tweet on June 14, 2020, after the Chhicchore actor passed away.

He took to Twitter to state that the Bollywood Privilege Club should sit back and "think hard tonight" but he refused to elaborate further in the tweet. Now in a recent interaction with a daily, the filmmaker has revealed why he had remained tight-lipped about the further details surrounding the Bollywood Privilege Club.

Anubhav Sinha on the Bollywood Privilege Club

Anubhav said that the Bollywood Privilege Club is not the same as a 'movie mafia' and that if people are still clueless about this 'club', then they are living under a rock. The director further added why he did not name the people who are a part of this club. He said that not everyone chooses to talk about it. He added that some people like to stay quiet about it but that does not mean that they are not affected by it. The Mulk director also said that it is okay if someone wishes to stay quiet about things like these.

Anubhav Sinha on his friendships in the industry

Anubhav also spoke on his friendships with directors Vishal Bharadwaj and Hansal Mehta. He was quipped on whether his friendship with them is with the purpose to survive in the industry amidst the presence of the Bollywood Privilege Club. The Tum Bin director went on to deny this fact and said that he has known Hansal and Vishal for the past 30 years. He also added how Vishal had also played a jingle for him in his harmonium back in the years 1993 and 1994.

The director also said that he knew his other close friends like filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Sudhir Mishra from before he came to Mumbai. The filmmaker cleared the fact that they are not friends as a 'survival tactic' in the industry but instead because they have developed a close bond over the years. The director also concluded by saying that they are his honest critics and that they had also given him an honest criticism after his film Ra.One had tanked at the box office.

