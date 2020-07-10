Anubhav Sinha Calls Failure Of 'Ra.One' 'haunting And Exhausting Experience’

Anubhav Sinha had managed to receive several acclaims for his past films like the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad and the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. But it is not a hidden fact that his 2011 ambitious superhero film Ra.One had proved to be a debacle at the box office and the filmmaker had received a lot of flak for it. In a recent interaction with a daily, the director had opened about the effect, the film's failure had on him.

Anubhav Sinha on Ra.One failure

On this, Anubhav said that he has been relentless over these past three decades. He added how he has fallen, gotten up, and fallen again defining his struggle. Anubhav went on to say that after he made one of the biggest films in Bollywood like Ra.One and then received so much flak for it, it completely drained him. The Tum Bin director also said how the incident haunted him for many years. The filmmaker said that the criticisms and the failure of the movie had exhausted him both physically and mentally. But the director also expressed his wish to make at least one more superhero film before he retires.

Meanwhile, after the success of Article 15, the filmmaker is also all set to collaborate with Ayushmann once again. The director has hinted the movie to be, 'bigger film in its scope and what it can change.' Reportedly the director is not in a hurry to being the shooting of the movie amidst the ongoing pandemic situation.

Anubhav Sinha on shooting amidst the pandemic

Talking about shooting in the present pandemic conditions, he said that he is not 'bullish' about shooting soon. He also said that for the next year-and-a-half, the shooting process will become slower and that it will become 20 per cent more expensive to protect the people who are working on it. He called the social distancing on a film set as an 'oxymoron'. He said that the social distancing process on a film set cannot happen and that the people can continue lying to themselves about that.

Reportedly, the Mulk director's next with Ayushmann is touted to be a political flick and will be different from his earlier works. The director had made his debut in the year 2001 with the movie Tum Bin. The director concluded by stating that his filmmaking has undergone some changes over the years with films like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad.

