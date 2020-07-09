Anubhav Sinha On Returning Back To Work: 'I Am Actually Happy Doing Nothing'

With lockdown restrictions being eased down across the country, several Bollywood stars have already restarted work. Ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who was set to kick-start the shooting of his next with Ayushmann Khurrana in April recently opened up to a leading publication about returning to sets. The filmmaker reportedly revealed that he does not miss working and is happy doing nothing.

Anubhav Sinha expresses views on getting back to work

Interestingly a workaholic filmmaker, Anubhav Sinha who has created a mark with three hard-hitting back to back films like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, reportedly said that he is happy at home. Anubhav said that he has been relentlessly working for the past three decades. He feels that he has fallen, stood up, and fallen again. Anubahv credited his biggest film in the history of Bollywood, Ra.One with the capacity to drain any person completely. He further said that these films can exhaust any person physically and emotionally which is why Anubhav opined that he is happy doing nothing currently.

Adding further, Anubhav said that he is in no hurry to resume work. According to Anubhav for the next year-and-a-half, shoots will become slower and at least 20 per cent more expensive as he feels a slot of money will be spent on keeping the people safe at work while abiding by all the safety norms. Anubhav also mentioned that social distancing on the sets of the film is an “oxymoron”.

After directing the superhero film Ra One, Anubhav Sinha reportedly said that he got inclined towards realistic cinema. During the interview, on being asked his views of making a mainstream again, Anubhav reportedly gave a positive reply and said that he will make another superhero film before he retires. According to the director, he will come up with a superhero film that may not necessarily be a sequel of Ra One but will reportedly be a different one.

Currently, the director is working on a film with Vicky Donor actor for a yet-untitled political thriller. Talking about the film, Anubhav said that his next film with Ayushmann is a new-age movie and is different from what he has done in the past. Being careful about revealing details about the film, Anubhav reportedly said that the film will be a bigger one in scope and according to him it will prove to be a gamechanger.

Meanwhile, while sharing his quarantine routine, Anubhav reportedly said that during his time at home, he virtually gets connected with his filmmaker friends, including Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Subhash Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ketan Mehta. Anubhav revealed that they hold discussions pertaining to matter like current affairs, concepts for films, feedback on trailers, read each other’s scripts, and much more.

(Image credit: Anubhav Sinha/ Instagram)

