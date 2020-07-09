Anubhav Sinha's Take On Social Distancing On Sets: 'It Is An Oxymoron; It Won't Happen'

Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha opened up about resuming shoots amid the pandemic. During an interview with a leading news portal, Anubhav Sinha asserted that social distancing on a set is "an oxymoron" as it can not happen. Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha also gave a sneak peek into his upcoming political-drama film, which will feature Ayushmann Khurrana.

Anubhav Sinha on social distancing on a set

When asked about his plans to get back to the sets as the state authorities have permitted to resume shoots of films, web-series and TV shows, Anubhav Sinha replied that he is not 'bullish' about shooting soon. He further added that for next year-and-a-half, shoots would become slower and at least 20 percent more expensive. Elaborating about the same, Anubhav said that a lump sum would be spent on protecting the cast and the crew. Sharing his thought on practising social distancing on a set, he stated that though it will not happen, people can lie to themselves about it.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Mulk director opened up about the failure of one of his directorial ventures- Ra. One. Anubhav said that the flak Ra. One received, it still haunts him. Further, Sinha shared that he will make another superhero film before his retirement. He concluded saying that he owed a superhero film to himself but has not planned to make a one for at least four-five years.

Giving a sneak peek into the preparation of his upcoming political-drama with Ayushmann Khurrana, the 55-year-old director said that it would be 'very new and different' from what he has done in the past. Calling it 'an interesting combo of his previous works', Sinha added that the upcoming flick would be in a larger canvas. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha will mark their second collaboration with this upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, after Article 15.

Apart from his work, the Cash director also talked about his quarantine diaries. The director was exploring cooking and reading during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He read five-six books during this time, including a few books on Indian history. Anubhav concluded saying that he has promised to find more time for things outside his work.

