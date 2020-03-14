Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With Anubhav Sinha Again; Movie To Release On Oct 16

After huge success of 'Article 15', director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana will collaborate together for an action thriller. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same. While the title hasn't been revealed by the makers, the film will release on October 16, 2020.

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release.



Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes his golden run at the box office, including back-to-back hits Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, instilled the confidence in him to take up a hard-hitting project like Article 15. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha of "Mulk" fame, touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

When Ayushmann won an award for Article 15, the actor extended his gratitude towards the director, Anubhav Sinha, and wrote on his Instagram handle, "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga (Nobody thought I would look good in uniform). Aapki vision ko salaam (Salute to your vision)."

Anubhav Sinha's recent directorial was 'Thappad', starring Taapsee Pannu. Thappad had a riveting story of a wife (Taapsee Pannu) standing up against her husband who inflicted domestic abuse on her.

