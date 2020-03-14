The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With Anubhav Sinha Again; Movie To Release On Oct 16

Bollywood News

After 'Article 15' huge success, director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate together for an action thriller. Film to release on October 16.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

After huge success of 'Article 15', director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana will collaborate together for an action thriller. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same. While the title hasn't been revealed by the makers, the film will release on October 16, 2020.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes his golden run at the box office, including back-to-back hits Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, instilled the confidence in him to take up a hard-hitting project like Article 15. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha of "Mulk" fame, touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer drops in second week

When Ayushmann won an award for Article 15, the actor extended his gratitude towards the director, Anubhav Sinha, and wrote on his Instagram handle, "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga (Nobody thought I would look good in uniform). Aapki vision ko salaam (Salute to your vision)."

Ayushmann Khurrana's unforgettable small-town boy roles you should not miss

Anubhav Sinha's recent directorial was 'Thappad', starring Taapsee Pannu. Thappad had a riveting story of a wife (Taapsee Pannu) standing up against her husband who inflicted domestic abuse on her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What fun shooting #ARTICLE15. @ayushmannk @talwarisha

A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa) on

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha apologises for outburst at those who 'disrespected' film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Article15 #firstlook shoot begins with @anubhavsinhaa sir.

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 

 

