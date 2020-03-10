Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha Apologises For Outburst At Those Who 'disrespected' Film

Anubhav Sinha was not happy when reports of his latest film Thappad ‘not performing well’ at the box office started doing the rounds. The filmmaker went on an expletive-ridden spree on Twitter accusing ‘trade analysts’ of inflating box office numbers at the behest of stars. The 'Mulk' director asserted how he was beating the ‘clan’, announcing that the film was doing extremely well and he was earning ‘truckloads of love.’ His tweets, however, did not sit well with the Internet and upon realizing, the Sinha apologized for his outburst. Read his tweet below-

Anubhav Sinha apologises

My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!! https://t.co/CgPXaEmT6W — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

It all started when a trade website claimed that Thappad had collected Rs. 22.79 crores in its first week and the same portal reported the event saying, "Audience gives TIGHT SLAP To #Thappad." Sinha obviously wasn't pleased with such language and he took to social media to express his ire.

READ: 'Thappad': Anubhav Sinha To Be Honoured By Body For 'stupendous Success' Of Taapsee's Film

Meanwhile, a film body recently announced that they will be felicitating Sinha, calling Thappad a ‘stupendous success.’ The felicitation is set to take place in a Masterclass that the IFTDA plans to conduct in Mumbai on March 11.

IFTDA will also be felicitating Director @anubhavsinha in the Masterclass for the stupendous success of his film Thappad.

IFTDA Masterclass with Director- @Ashwinyiyer

Moderated by Casting Director & Director - @CastingChhabra

Date-11.03.2020

Timing -2.30 Pm

Location-ISKCON,Juhu pic.twitter.com/bZoXYBdAiM — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) March 9, 2020

READ: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

Thappad brings to the fore the issue of domestic violence. The plot revolves around Taapsee’s character deciding to divorce her husband played by Pavail Gulati after he slaps her. The story traces how society reacts to ‘just one slap’ being a ground for divorce.

The film is also performing decently at the box office. After collecting around Rs 22 crore in the first week, the movie enjoyed a good second weekend, by earning around Rs 5 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did well despite clashing with Baaghi 3, the scare over coronavirus and exams going on around the country. With Holi being celebrated, the film could receive a further boost, Adarsh wrote.

#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 27.84 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

READ: 'Thappad' Maker Anubhav Sinha Reveals He Hired More Women In His Team Post #MeToo Movement

READ: 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.