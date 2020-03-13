Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Small-town Boy Roles You Should Not Miss

Ayushmann Khurrana has been busy of late with his various film projects. Khurrana has delivered some incredible performances throughout his acting career. Perhaps, Ayushmann Khurrana can be considered the 'king of small-town boy' flicks. He has played several such roles and received high praise from critics. With all that said now, here are some of the best 'small-town boy' roles essayed by Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurana's best small-town boy roles

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

Aysuhmann Khurrana is known to make some bold choices in movies and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is quite the proof. Hitesh Kewayla's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan showcases Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. Khurrana plays the role of Kartik who is in love with Aman (Jitendra Kumar) and finds it difficult to open up about their relationship with their families.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

This is one of the must-watch films of Ayushmann Khuranna that is quite engaging and known for its simplicity. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the flick features Aysuhmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. Ayushmann plays the role of Chirag Dubey, who is essaying the role of a small-town boy who makes Bitti (Kriti Sanon) understand the writer is Pritam Vidrohi. Bitti is interested in knowing the author of the book that helped her change her life.

Dream Girl

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Khurrana, in this film, portrays the role of a small-town boy who works for a BPO and an expert in imitating the voice of a female. Along with Khurrana, the flick features Nushrat Bharucha who is portrayed as his girlfriend. Fans loved the small-town boy role of Khurrana in this flick.

Badhaai Ho

This movie features Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. One of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood for the year 2018, Badhaai Ho stars Khurrana as a 25-year-old guy named Nakul Kaushik who is in a romantic relationship with a woman named Renee Sharma (Sanya Malhotra). When Nakul gets to know that his mother is pregnant, he struggled and overcame to come to terms with the news. Have a look at the trailer:

