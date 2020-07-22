'Thappad' Director Anubhav Sinha's Net Worth Proves His Journey Has Been Inspirational

Considered as one of the most prominent faces in the Hindi film industry, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has time and again broken the ‘norms’ and has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his illustrious career. Since his debut film, Anubhav Sinha has come a long way in the industry and has been a part of nearly 44 projects in his career. Take a look at Anubhav Sinha’s income and net worth as of 2020.

Anubhav Sinha's net worth:

As per a report published online by a news tabloid, Anubhav Sinha’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 Million USD, which converts to Rs. 37,33,12,750 (â‚¹37.33 crores). Anubhav has directed nearly 16 blockbuster films in his career. If the reports are to be believed, Anubhav Sinha owns a black BMW, which costs around $64,000 USD (â‚¹47.80 lakhs). Reportedly, Sinha owns a palatial paradise in the heart of Mumbai. The director also owns a media house called the Benaras Media Work, which is inspired by a town of the same name in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Anubhav Sinha's movies:

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha kickstarted his career as an assistant director to Pankaj Parashar, however, in the year 1994, he branched out as an independent director for television. Famous for his work on Shikast and Sea-Hawks, he ventured into the Hindi film industry with Tum Bin, starring Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Vashisth. The movie was loved by masses, gaining cult status over the years.

Sinha has also directed Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-acclaimed superhero film, Ra. One for which he wrote the script as well along with Kanika Dhillon. The movie is considered among the few superhero films in the Hindi movie business, which entered the 100-crore-club. Under his production house Benaras Media Works, Sinha produced and directed Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The actor last worked in Thappad along with Taapse Pannu, which points out how Indian women face casual sexism in day-to-day life.

