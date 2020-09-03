Kangana Ranaut Slams Sanjay Raut's Outrageous 'open Threat' To Her To Not Return To Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut

Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had hit out at her ‘treachery’ for criticising the police force and called it an ‘insult’, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He urged the National Award-winner, who has been at her hometown in Manali since the lockdown, to not return to the city, in a shocking statement from a key leader of the ruling party of the state.

Also questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and now the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

Raut’s statement came in the wake of her tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood.

Kangana had also fumed at the Mumbai Commissioner liking a derogatory tweet of her, something that the police denied, despite there being screenshots.

The actress has previously hit out at the force for their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, accusing them of protecting the bigwigs of the film industry. Previously, Raut's statements attacking Sushant's family during the Mumbai police-Bihar police 'face-off' had also attracted widespread criticism.

