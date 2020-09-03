Farah Khan Ali Takes A Dig At Kangana, Says 'self-proclaimed Queen Just Blocked Me'

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that actor Kangana Ranaut had blocked her. Calling her 'a self-proclaimed Queen', Farah remarked that she must have done something to annoy Kangana Ranaut. It is important to mention that Farah Khan Ali had been vocal against Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel over her tweets in the past and had even thanked Twitter for blocking her account.

The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!!😜😝🤪😄🙌🙌🙌 I must have said something to piss her off. 😉. pic.twitter.com/4dX3HEsQ9c — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 2, 2020

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Kangana hits out at Maha Govt

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut has been taking on many celebrities and Bollywood personnel on Twitter as she continues to make massive revelations pertaining to the industry in the backdrop of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Earlier in the day, the actor hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. Kangana, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

The actress has previously hit out at the force for their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, accusing them of protecting the bigwigs of the film industry. This also comes days after the actress expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection.

