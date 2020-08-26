Anupam Kher Wishes 35th Wedding Anniversary To Wife Kirron; Says 'You Are A Great Girl'

To wish wife Kirron Kher on their 34th wedding anniversary, actor Anupam Kher shared a monochrome picture from his black-and-white photo albums. In the throwback picture, Kirron Kher is seen posing with an all smiling face while Anupam Kher, who is sitting beside her, is seen planting a kiss on her forehead. Along with the unseen throwback picture, the 65-year-old actor wrote a heartwarming caption for her. Scroll down to check out his wedding anniversary post.

"Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!", wrote Anupam Kher

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 65K likes and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with wedding wishes for the couple. On the other side, a fan praised Anupam's caption for Kirron and wrote, "Beautiful lines and so lovely couple" while another asserted, "Thats a perrrrfect wish, Congratulations" (sic). Actor Nazania Boniadi also congratulated the duo in the comments section. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ambika also wrote, "Happy anniversary".

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

The couple took the marriage vows in 1985 and are parents to the actor-son Sikander Kher. The Baby actor has often extended the support to his actor-turned-politician wife and tried to walk shoulder to shoulder with her. To cherish the memory of their wedding, last year, he shared an unseen throwback wedding photo along with a brief caption to wish Kirron. Along with the couple, who were performing the marriage rituals, the picture also featured Anupam's brother Raju Kher and mother Dulari.

Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¤—à¤¿à¤°à¤¹ à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤•à¥¤ðŸ˜ @KirronKherBJP #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju pic.twitter.com/NHKzXZpdW5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 26, 2019

The acting veterans have worked together in numerous movies, including Veer Zara, Total Siyaapa and Rang de Basanti, among others. On the professional front, Anupam was last seen in One Day. The film, which released in 2019, also featured Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Murli Sharma.

