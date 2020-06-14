Kirron Kher Relives Old Memories In A Video On 65th Birthday, Says 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Kirron Kher is celebrating her 65th birthday today and heartfelt wishes for her have been pouring in from all quarters including her friends from the film fraternity. Her social media team has created a special video with a montage of pictures from her life including a few from her childhood, her family life, her social work as well as stills from some of her memorable roles in Bollywood films.

Kirron Kher shared the 'beautiful dedication' through her social media accounts and wrote, "Birthday wishes ❤️ Sharing a beautiful dedication made by my Social Media Team. Happy Birthday to me 😊👍"

Kirron Kher is one of the most beloved senior actors in Bollywood with some memorable roles to her credit especially those of a mother in Hum Tum, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Main Hoon Na, and many more. She is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and elected member to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh. The birthday girl has been stuck at her hometown Chandigarh ever since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the occasion of wife Kirron Kher's 65th birthday on Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to share a heartfelt note of love and good wishes for her. He shared some beautiful unseen pictures of the Dostana actor and expressed his regret for not being with her in Chandigarh on her special day.

He wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. 😍🌺🤓 @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, Anupam Kher has been a vocal advocate of the Centre's guidelines and safety precautions, encoring his fans to stay safe.

