Anupam Kher Combines B'day Note & Throwback Pics For Wife Kirron; Celebs Add Their Wishes

On the occasion of wife Kirron Kher's 65th birthday on Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a heartfelt note of love and good wishes for her. He shared some beautiful unseen pictures of the Dostana actor and expressed his regret for not being with her in Chandigarh on her special day.

He wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. 😍🌺🤓 @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl"

Have a look:

As soon as Kher posted his wish, many actors and actresses from the industry commented on the same and wished Kirron Kher. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, also their neighbor, wrote, "Happy happy birthday Kirron.. loads of love," while actor Mouni Roy commented, "Happyyyyyy happy to her love & regards."

Kirron Kher is one of the most beloved senior actors in Bollywood with some memorable roles to her credit especially those of a mother in Hum Tum, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Main Hoon Na, and many more. She is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh. The birthday girl has been stuck at her hometown in Chandigarh ever since the government has imposed the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

Anupam Kher's social media updates have been a respite from the distress caused by the frenzy of the novel coronavirus all across the globe. The veteran actor has shared anecdotes from his life, poems and musings for his fans and followers and has now started his own new homemade series titled 'When Bittu Meets Anupam'. He shares these hilarious interactions between his alter-ego Bittu and himself as they make the most out of the lockdown.

