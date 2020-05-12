Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher Hail PM Modi's Economic Package; Back ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday and resonated his thoughts about the Prime Minister's announcement of an economic relief package for the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kher took to Twitter and said that 'when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks, not only the country but the entire world listens and gets inspired'. He said that if all 1.30 billion Indians follow the self-reliance module, then we will definitely have success.

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the second financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores to provide relief amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc, adding that further details would be announced by the Finance Minister on Wednesday. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) as the country's plan forward and urged coined the 'Vocal for local' campaign.

Veteran actor and politician Paresh Rawal also voiced his support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement as he took to Twitter and lauded his efforts.

Always have Faith in @narendramodi . He will find way or Make one . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 12, 2020

'Way to battle the pandemic'

PM Modi stated that the country was able to step up its efforts because it turned the crisis into an opportunity. He added that the Indian culture epitomises - Vasudhev Kutumbakam - World is one family and while the world battles between life and death, Indian medicines are providing a ray of hope.

The Prime Minister also reflected upon India's past endeavours like when the country got free of open defecation, Polio and TB, it impacted the entire globe and that is why every country looks up to India at this moment.

"World is convinced that India can do better and offer better for the welfare of humanity. The goal of 130 crores Indian becoming self-reliant is the key to this. When we were prosperous, then India always walked on the path of development," PM Modi added.

