PM Modi Coins 'Vocal For Local', Appeals To Citizens To Buy & Campaign For Local Products

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for citizens to promote local businesses as they have suffered a lot due to the Coronavirus forced lockdown. While PM Modi announced a financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores to support businesses, he urged citizens across the country to support local products and businesses by campaigning for them. He appealed citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "Street vendors, domestic workers, labourers have faced a lot of troubles. They have sacrificed a lot. It is our duty to take steps to secure their financial interests. Locals have fulfilled the demand arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. They have saved us from the crisis. Time has taught us this."

The Prime Minister highlighted that brands that are global today, were once just local. "From today, all citizen needs to be vocal for local. Not just buy local products but also campaign for them," the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens across the country.

आज से हर भारतवासी को अपने लोकल के लिए ‘वोकल’ बनना है,

न सिर्फ

लोकल Products

खरीदने हैं,

बल्कि उनका गर्व से प्रचार भी करना है।



PM Modi announces second financial package

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore which is equivalent to 10% of India's Gross Domestic Product to boost self-reliance. The details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP", PM Narendra Modi said.

