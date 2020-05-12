BJP Leaders Thank PM Modi For Announcing A 'Holistic' Economic Package; Check Reactions

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the second financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores to provide relief amid the Coronavirus pa ndemic. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc, adding that further details would be announced by the Finance Minister on Wednesday. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) as the country's plan forward and urged coined the 'Vocal for local' campaign.

BJP leaders welcome PM Modi's new mantra

Reacting to the Prime Minister's address, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar welcomed the 'new mantra' and hailed the economic package announced as one of the biggest packages India has ever seen. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that the reassurance by the Prime Minister is a 'bold' one in the moment of crisis. The Assam Chief Minister added that the economic package announced is a 'resounding reassertion' of PM Modi's commitment to the poor and marginalised class.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that while greater and stronger economies are falling to the crisis, by announcing an economic package PM Modi is showing the world that India is ready to face every crisis. Here are other reactions to the Prime Minister's address:

Self-reliance is the panecea to fight COVID-19. I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for announcing holistic package of 20 lakh crore to address land, labor, liquidity & laws. Rooted in our ethos of 'वासुदेव कुटुम्बकम', self-reliance will not only benefit us but the whole world. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 12, 2020

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी आपके चट्टानी इरादों की तरह मजबूत और #AatmanirbharBharat के निर्माण में मध्यप्रदेश अपना शत - प्रतिशत योगदान देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। आपके नेतृत्व में हम सब इस नये मील के पत्थर को पार करने के लिए प्राण - प्रण से प्रयास करेंगे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 12, 2020

3/5 #PMModi has given us a sweet deal! When skeptics are sulking, & sullying India's pride, Sri @narendramodi tells us to keep our heads high & carve a new path out of this crisis- Get आत्मनिर्भर with a mix of आत्मबल and आत्मविश्वास!



We shall make a self-reliant India. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VUrqfF7obh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 12, 2020

Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji for announcing of ₹20 lakh crore package for farmers, MSMEs, common man, industries and every segment for our economy !



Using 10% of our GDP is a huge decision even thought about ever !#AtmanirbharBharat — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 12, 2020

