BJP Leaders Thank PM Modi For Announcing A 'Holistic' Economic Package; Check Reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the second financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores to provide relief amid the Coronavirus pandemic

PM Modi

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the second financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores to provide relief amid the Coronavirus pa ndemic. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc, adding that further details would be announced by the Finance Minister on Wednesday. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) as the country's plan forward and urged coined the 'Vocal for local' campaign. 

BJP leaders welcome PM Modi's new mantra

Reacting to the Prime Minister's address, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar welcomed the 'new mantra' and hailed the economic package announced as one of the biggest packages India has ever seen. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that the reassurance by the Prime Minister is a 'bold' one in the moment of crisis. The Assam Chief Minister added that the economic package announced is a 'resounding reassertion' of PM Modi's commitment to the poor and marginalised class. 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that while greater and stronger economies are falling to the crisis, by announcing an economic package PM Modi is showing the world that India is ready to face every crisis. Here are other reactions to the Prime Minister's address: 

