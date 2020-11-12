Anupam Kher Shares Picture Of Central Park, New York; Says 'peace Is An Inside Job'

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Central Park, situated in New York. The actor shared the picture of trees without leaves, standing on the edge of a small pond overlooking the New York buildings and towers. Anupam Kher even added a quote by Wayne Dyer to complete the post. Read on to know more about the picture and how his fans reacted to it.

Anupam Kher's picture from New York

Anupam Kher's Instagram has always given his fans a sneak peak to his travels and the places he visits. The actor recently shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram. The photo was taken in Central Park, New York and shows perfectly well how New York looks in the autumn season. The picture had a few trees without leaves and a small pond in it and in the distance, New York skyscrapers could be seen. With a clear blue sky and a perfect mix of nature and buildings, Anupam Kher shared the photo with a quote by Wayne Dyer. The caption read, "Peace can become a lens through which you see the world. Be it. Live it. Radiate it out. Peace is an inside job."

Many fans and followers of the veteran actor shared their comments and views on the stunning photograph. While one user wrote how they can sit there for hours and become one with the universe, others commented about how beautiful the place looks. Others posted some heart emojis on the post as well. Take a look at some of the comments.

The Special 26 actor is very active on Instagram and very frequently shares his views on different issues and topics. His last post was dedicated to World Ayurveda Day and how Ayurveda is a way of life. Anupam Kher's photos are mostly snippets from his travels and posts wonderful pictures from exotic locations for his fans to see. The actor is currently in the United States and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts by his stunning pictures. The actor was last seen in the series, The Last Show and has also appeared in the show, New Amsterdam.

