Anupam Kher Meets Council General Of India Shri Randhir Jaiswal In New York; Shares Pics

Actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from his recent meet up with the Council General of India, Shri Randhir Jaiswal. In one of the pictures posted, the two well-known personalities are seen indulging in a serious conversation at the New York office. Through the caption for the post, Anupam Kher has indicated that they aim at spreading warmth and togetherness on the other side. His fans flooded the comments section in appreciation as they are awestruck by the amazing moments captured.

Anupam Kher meets the Council General

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures from his recent major meet up in New York. He met the Council General of India, Shri Randhir Jaiswal, and the pictures are being loved by his fans. In the first picture, they are seen posing together in a very formal fashion, with Indian and American flags in the background. In the second photograph, the two gentlemen are in a more relaxed position, having a fun yet serious conversation.

Anupam Kher seems to be having a great time while pulling off a semi-formal outfit for the occasion. He is seen dressed in a pair of blue denim which has been paired aptly with a formal blue shirt. He has also added a blue coat to protect himself from the cold. Council General of India Shri Randhir Jaiswal, on the other hand, is seen donning a classic blue suit with matching teal coloured tie. Both the men look delighted as they wear sweet smiles in both pictures.

In the caption for the post, Anupam Kher has spoken about his experience of meeting the Council General of India. He has mentioned that it was a pleasure meeting Shri Randhir Jaiswal in New York. He has also remembered that they previously met at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. At the end of the post, he has mentioned that they aim at spreading warmth and culture on that side of the world. Have a look at the post on Anupam Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented the actor for pulling off such a meet. A few people have mentioned that they are delighted to see such great personalities together in one frame. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

