Anupam Kher Launches 'AntarAKt', A Life-altering Initiative; Actor Shares Video

Anupam Kher on Thursday took to his social media handle to launch a life-altering initiative called 'AntarAKt' — an initiative that follows a multi-dimensional approach, to help participants discover their 'best' version. In a 2-minute video, Kher explained his idea behind 'AntarAKt' and spoke about 'Are You Fine' challenge.

"Are you fine? Friends, in the year 2020, all of us have seen several ups and downs in our life. Probably more downs than ups. All of us found or lost something. All of us experienced the finer nuances, the complex nature of life, in one way or the other. In 2020, something within all of us has changed — If it's a 'perception' or a 'fact' that depends on how you see it. But, all of us would acknowledge one reality that 'Human relationships' are more important than 'materialistic' things," he said.

"In the past year, we realised the importance of 'relationships' — be it with friends or family or with complete strangers. Maybe, we shouldn't have waited for a pandemic to realise all this. But now, we won't do this. Now, will we 'Antar-Akt' — yes, I've coined this term which broadly means that it is okay to share your inner thoughts with others. Let's AntarAKt from time to time with people or friends whose existence in our lives we take for granted," Kher added.

What do you have to do?

Kher gave a demo and explained what one has to do for the 'Are you Fine' challenge. "Post a selfie with a funny expression of yours to make someone selfie. Tag three friends or relatives and ask them 'Are you fine?'," Kher said in the video.

The actor recently launched his third book Your Best Day Is Today in November 2020. Kher was last seen in the movie One Day: Justice Delivered as a retired judge in the year 2019.

