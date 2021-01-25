Anupam Kher Shares Secret To A Peaceful Life, Posts New Pictures

Anupam Kher often shares inspirational posts on social media. On January 24, 2021, he took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures of himself and wrote whatever people think about him is not something that he is concerned about. Read along to know more about his post.

Anupam Kher shares his mantra

Anupam Kher is an active social media user and his Instagram profile is filled with updates about his life and work, candid moments with family, and more. In a recent update on his feed, he shared two of his pictures and that he is not bothered with what people think about him. The actor kept it short and simple and sent the message across. The fans were all praises in the comments under the post.

Kher wrote, “What people think of me is none of my business!” and closed it with a smile emoji. The post has received over 40k likes and a lot of love in the comments. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram

The actor recently launched his third book Your Best Day Is Today in November 2020 and has been sharing updates about it on his feed. Talking about his book, the actor wrote “Your Best Day Is Today. Introducing my third baby as an Author. A book that I wrote during the lockdown. A book that has come from within me. This is the first copy sent to me by my publisher @hayhouseindia on a very auspicious day, Diwali in New York. Writing it changed my outlook towards life and people. Hope it makes a difference in your life too,” alongside an IGTV video of him talking about it. Apart from this, the actor is also doing a podcast on iHeart radio titled Anupam Cares and will appear in the movie The Kashmir Files in 2021, alongside Mithun Chakraborty.

The actor was last seen in the movie One Day: Justice Delivered as a retired judge in the year 2019. He also played the titular role of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Kher will also star in the movie The Last Show alongside Satish Kaushik, for which he shot in October 2020.

