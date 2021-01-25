Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut pen special post on Himachal's golden jubilee statehood day

Himachal Pradesh is celebrating its golden jubilee statehood day with full zeal across the state today. It was on January 25, Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of India in 1971. Apart from the residents, many celebrities who hail from the state took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the day and extend their wishes to everyone. To commemorate the special day, actors like Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut were the first ones to wish their fans by singing praises of the state.

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher on Himachal's statehood day

Anupam shared a beautiful picturesque landscape of the state that consists of lush green mountainous regions that will mesmerise anyone. While captioning the post on Twitter, the Saransh actor congratulated every resident of the state on the 50th anniversary. He wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh on the fiftieth anniversary of the full Statehood Day for Himachal Pradesh. Pray to God, Himachal Pradesh reaches every pinnacle of progress. Jai Ho!”.

Apart from Anupam, another versatile actor Kangana Ranaut who hails from Manali, penned a special poem while describing the beauty that state beholds in itself on the joyous occasion. The Manikarnika star took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “I salute the winds that sway across my face. I will walk that path that has your name on it. You have the sweetest morning and colourful evening. I want to dedicate my heart to you. Many wishes for Himachal Day".

तेरे दामन से जो आए उन हवाओं को सलाम ।

चूम लूँ मैं उस ज़ुवाँ को ज़िसपे आए तेरा नाम।

सबसे प्यारी सूबहा तेरी सबसे रंगी तेरी शाम ,

तुझसे दिल क़ुर्बान ❤️

हिमाचल दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/kzE0gHiMF9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2021

On the special occasion, a golden jubilee function is being held at historic Ridge ground in Shimla where BJP National president JP Nadda and Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur will be present. To celebrate the day in full swing, special arrangements have been made for the live telecast of the program at various places in all districts. A special postal stamp would also be released to mark the occasion.

