Anupam Kher Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Urges Aspiring Actors 'to Not Give Up'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves in Bollywood as many artists have mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, actor Anupam Kher shared a video message on Instagram, mourning Sushant’s loss and requested fans to not give up on their dreams. As seen in the video shared, Anupam Kher addresses the baseless speculations rife on social media about the actor’s tragic death.

As the video proceeds further, Anupam Kher asks the youngsters to talk to their parents or loved ones whenever they feel lonely and requests them to avoid thinking negatively about the film industry. Anupam Kher concludes the video message by urging fans not to give up in their lives and work hard. Take a look:

Celebrities pay their last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and many others mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death. Television celebrities like Munmun Dutta and Karan Patel bashed the netizens for the lack of remorse shown on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted on Monday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, his family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

