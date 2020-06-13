Anupam Kher's autobiographical play leaves his 'friend' Satish Kaushik teary-eyed

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been garnering love and appreciation from all across for his autobiographical play on his digital website. The actor recently received praise from his dear friend and colleague Satish Kaushik. The actor shared a video on social media where Satish can be seen speaking about his experience of watching the play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on the digital platform.

Satish Kaushik gets emotional after watching Anupam Kher's autobiographical play

Anupam shared the emotional video on his Twitter handle where Satish spoke about his experience of watching the play which left him teary-eyed. In the clip, Satish said, “Kher last night I watched your play and it left me emotional. Tears started rolling down my cheeks and I was completely numb. I have watched the play before and saw it again. It always inspires and motivates me to do a lot more. I know so much about you, but watching your play and knowing you again is something I can’t express.”

Adding further, he said in the video, “your performance was something next level in the video. Watching you was a great experience. The play is short and your acting in it is just commendable. I am left with no words to describe it.” Anupam thanked the actor in the caption for his sweet words of encouragement and wrote that now he feels that the digital version will have a similar impact on the audience. At last, he thanked Kaushik for his love and friendship.

Thank you dear @satishkaushik2 for watching my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai on my digital platform https://t.co/5UL7YgnYAX & saying such wonderful things about it. Now I am sure digital version will have the similar impact on the audiences. Thank you for your love & friendship. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/AdQK7bFyYb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 13, 2020

Sometime back, the Saransh actor shared a video on social media while describing his emotions on releasing the play which he feels will give some hope to people during these stressful times. In the clip, the actor called the day as an important part of his life where he will disclose some of the unknown facts about himself on the digital platform. Anupam shared the gripping clip on his Instagram page where he spoke about his excitement level after releasing the autobiographical play. In the video, the actor said, “It’s been 36 years in the industry and I had never imagined that a forest officer’s son would reach up to such a level. I had never thought that a boy who never got marks above 35 per cent in school would someday release a play based on his life. This means that anything can happen in life. We usually tend to give up very soon or we try to capture our dreams with the hope of never fulfilling it. If you let your dreams fly in the open then there is no end to it.”

