Anupam Kher's 'One Day' Premieres Online; Actor Elated As Film Climbs To '#1 Position'

One of the few industries to see a growth during the COVID-19 lockdown in various parts of the world has been the digital streaming platforms. With a significant number of people at home, many of them are enjoying shows and movies online. Be it shows like Money Heist or movies like Extraction, the numbers are being reported to be among the best of all time during this phase.

And it seems Anupam Kher’s One Day: Justice Delivered has also gained tremendously during this lockdown. The actor recently announced that the film premiered on Netflix and termed it as an ‘engaging thriller.’

My film #OneDay directed by #AshokNanda is streaming on @netflix. Please do watch it. It is quite an engaging thriller. You may like it!:) pic.twitter.com/Scm1txafC1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2020

Two days later, a netizen shared that the movie had become the ‘3rd most popular’ in terms of trends only behind Never Have I Ever and Money Heist in India. The actor had a typical reaction, ‘Jai Ho.’

A day later, Anupam stated that the movie had climbed to the '#1 position on the charts’ of the Top 10 Movies in India on Netflx, even beating the likes of Love Aaj Kal and Kaamyaab. The DDLJ star exulted over the feat and quipped how it was the 'side effects of the lockdown.' He used another of his trademark line '#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai' (anything can happen).

Here's the post

One Day: Justice Delivered has been directed by Ashok Nanda. The movie had hit the screens on July 5 last year. Kher plays the role of a retired judge in the film and the plot revolves arond the case of missing doctors. Esha Gupta plays the role of a CBI officer investigating the cae, while Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma and Zakir Hussain play crucial roles.

