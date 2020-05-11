Anupam Kher extends birthday wishes to Ashoke Pandit, says 'you are a solid pillar'

Amid coronavirus pandemic where the country has been put under complete lockdown, several stars are extending birthday wishes to their fellow friends virtually. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who shares a great bond with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit extended his best wishes to the filmmaker who turned 63 on May 11. Anupam shared a picture and penned a few lines on his friendship with the star.

Anupam Kher extends birthday wishes for pal Ashoke Pandit

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures with Ashok where he can be seen striking a pose with him. In the first monochrome picture, seems to b a cropped one where the two can be seen smiling and posing. While the second adorable picture seems to be from one of the trips of the two stars. Anupam showered his wishes on Ashoke on the special day and wrote, "My dear Ashoke Pandit! Wish you a very happy birthday and may God give you a long and healthy life. You are not only my friend and brother, rather a solid pillar of our society. You are a sincere person and a true patriot. I will come to see you at the end of the lockdown."

मेरे प्यारे @ashokepandit! जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं और बधाई।प्रभु आपको लंबी और स्वास्थ्य आयु दें।आप न केवल मेरे दोस्त और भाई हैं। बल्कि हमारे समाज के एक सॉलिड स्तंभ है।आप एक नेकदिल इंसान हैं और एक सच्चे देशभक्त है।लॉकडाउन के ख़त्म होते ही आपको मिलने आऊँगा।लसिव ते फलिव!🙏 pic.twitter.com/AxDYniNusO — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 11, 2020



Apart from Anupam, several fans of the two stars stormed the comment section with their wishes and also praised the two for their witty remarks on social media. One of the users extended his birthday wishes to the Ashoke and praised the bond of the two stars. A second user reposted the same pictures n the comment section and praised the two. A third user showered his blessings on Ashoke and wrote that may Ashoke lives the longest and strongest always.

Happy birthday ashok sir — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) May 11, 2020

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं — Saurabh Pathak (@pathakBJPMP) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Anupam is leaving no stone unturned to keep his fans entertained with his homemade series When Bittu Meets Anupam where a 'videsi' Anupam and his 'desi' alter-ego Bittu, has become a hit among fans. The series which shows the two often have a tête-à-tête about anything and everything under the sun is up with another video to leave the fans in splits

