Anupam Kher Recreates His Dialogue From 'Thappad Ki Goonj' In 'Bittu Meets Anupam'; Watch

As the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic is extended, the film industry is also taking a huge blow as not just the theatres but the shoots of films are also halted. Bollywood celebrities are doing plenty of things during this lockdown. Some are spending quality time with their family, while some are taking up to their hobbies.

A lot of Bollywood stars are coming up with interactive sessions with their fans on social media like going live or interacting with fans through question-answer sessions on Instagram stories etc. Anupam Kher is also entertaining his fans during the lockdown.

He has started his homemade series When Bittu Meets Anupam, where videsi Anupam Kher comes face to face with his, alter ego, i.e. a desi version of Anupam Kher, Bittu.

In the recent episode of the series, Anupam Kher was asked to recreate one of his famous dialogues. Anupam Kher recreated his famous dialogue Thappad Ki Goonj from his 1986 movie Karma. Anupam Kher played the character of Dr Dang in the movie.

See the video here

In the video, Anupam Kher is asked by his alter ego, Bittu what he is doing to which Anupam Kher replies he is watching posters of his old films. That is when he is reminded of his film Karma. Bittu pokes fun of Anupam Kher’s character as he is slapped hard by Dilip Kumar in the film. Bittu then requests Anupam Kher to recite dialogue. An initially hesitant Anupam Kher delivers a mind-blowing dialogue, Thappad ki Goonj from his movie.

After Anupam Kher’s powerful dialogue delivery, his alter ego Bittu expressed his emotions through a poem. Bittu recited a very popular poem 'Koshish Karne Walon Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti.’

Anupam Kher is under self-isolation after his return from the US. He arrived in India a day after the lockdown was imposed. Since then he has shared a lot of insightful, funny and relevant posts on his social media. His recent funny homemade series When Bittu Meets Anupam is also being received well by his fans.

