Anupam Kher Shares 'new ABCD' Amid COVID Lockdown, Says 'this Is How Life Is Going To Be'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his social media accounts and shared an interesting post with the new basics as redefined ABCDs of the lockdown. Starting with A for Avoid crowds, B for Beware of Fake News, the alphabets go onto state the precautionary measures that are likely to become the new normal in the future once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Anupam Kher captioned the post, "Go back to your primary school time and get a new understanding & new interpretation of alphabets ABCD in the #Lockdown period. And this is how life is going to be. And it will be a good life. 👍😍"

Have a look:

Anupam Kher's social media updates have been a respite from the distress caused by the frenzy of the novel coronavirus all across the globe. The veteran actor has shared anecdotes from his life, poems and musings for his fans and followers and has now started his own new homemade series titled 'When Bittu Meets Anupam'. He shares these hilarious interactions between his alter-ego Bittu and himself as they make the most out of the lockdown.

Have a look:

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

