Anupam Kher Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Father, Shares Bittersweet Memories

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, took to his social media to pay the sweetest tribute to his father to commemorate 8 years of his death. The actor posted pictures of his father - a few bittersweet memories from back when the actor was very young. He also captioned the post with words that will surely make the reader tear up, "...He was kind, compassionate, generous, & humourous. He was my best friend...I miss him & his arm around my shoulders.".

It was 8yrs back, today, my father went to a better place. He was kind, compassionate, generous & humourous. He was my best friend. He was married to #Dulari for 59 years. He taught me, "Failure is an event. Never a person!!" I miss him & his arm around my shoulders. 🙏 #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/D6xKYMjlEI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 10, 2020

Anupam Kher, who has had quite a memorable journey in the Hindi film industry so far, is currently filming for American TV show New Amsterdam. The actor also shared a congratulatory message for The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science (AMPAS) for the recently concluded 92nd Academy Awards or the Oscars that took the world by a storm earlier this week. He said that he felt "honoured & a great sense of belonging" as he is also a member of The Academy.

Congratulations @TheAcademy for a SPECTACULAR show last night. It had class, glamour & warmth. I feel honoured & a great sense of belonging to be a member of @TheAcademy. Congratulations to all the winners. For nominees I want to say that,“Failure is an event. Never a person.”🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 10, 2020

