Anupam Kher Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Father, Shares Bittersweet Memories

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared pictures of his father on social media and penned a heartfelt tribute for the man who taught him important life lessons.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, took to his social media to pay the sweetest tribute to his father to commemorate 8 years of his death. The actor posted pictures of his father - a few bittersweet memories from back when the actor was very young. He also captioned the post with words that will surely make the reader tear up, "...He was kind, compassionate, generous, & humourous. He was my best friend...I miss him & his arm around my shoulders.".

Take a look:

Anupam Kher, who has had quite a memorable journey in the Hindi film industry so far, is currently filming for American TV show New Amsterdam. The actor also shared a congratulatory message for The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science (AMPAS) for the recently concluded 92nd Academy Awards or the Oscars that took the world by a storm earlier this week. He said that he felt "honoured & a great sense of belonging" as he is also a member of The Academy.

Take a look:

Published:
COMMENT
